WATCH: Chiefs Fans Help Sing National Anthem After Ashanti Has Mic Problems

Chiefs and Bengals fans stepped up to lend assistance to pop star Ashanti in singing the national anthem when her mic repeatedly dropped out during Sunday’s AFC Championship game on CBS.

Ashanti gamely kept on track with her vocals, but the mic gave her trouble right at the outset:

Some technical issues on the national anthem. Sorry, Ashanti! pic.twitter.com/R7iDv4R9xe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2022

But, it wasn’t long before the fans in the stands got the hint that the mic was not going to work before they chimed in and began singing along with the pop star to push the national anthem into a heartwarming sing-along.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a stadium crowd sing a long to the national anthem this loudly before pic.twitter.com/42SNXVPp9N — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2022

Despite the rocky start, the anthem ended on a high note, literally and figuratively, as the crowd joined in ahead of kickoff.

Many fans spoke out about how wonderful the anthem was:

Can't hear Ashanti over the audience singing the Star Spangled Banner at the AFC Championship game. Chills. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 30, 2022

An assist to the Arrowhead Stadium crowd helping sing the National Anthem when Ashanti’s mic didn’t work well to start off. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 30, 2022

Arrowhead having mic issues with Ashanti and making up for it with the entire crowd belting the national anthem is pretty cool — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) January 30, 2022

You want to know how much Americans love each other when you take the politics away. Look at the National Anthem today. Ashanti mic broke and they had her back as a unit. That’s true america right there and we have forgotten that. — Blake (@Hail2Victors) January 30, 2022

@NFL @CBS The #NationalAnthem sung by the entire stadium was awesome! ❤️🇺🇸 Perhaps no one could hear #ASHANTI but hearing the #American #People sing was amazing. Can you please rebroadcast that clip? — Lee ❤️🇺🇸 (@NJIvorygirl) January 30, 2022

