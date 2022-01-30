WATCH: Chiefs Fans Help Sing National Anthem After Ashanti Has Mic Problems

Ashanti
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Chiefs and Bengals fans stepped up to lend assistance to pop star Ashanti in singing the national anthem when her mic repeatedly dropped out during Sunday’s AFC Championship game on CBS.

Ashanti gamely kept on track with her vocals, but the mic gave her trouble right at the outset:

But, it wasn’t long before the fans in the stands got the hint that the mic was not going to work before they chimed in and began singing along with the pop star to push the national anthem into a heartwarming sing-along.

Despite the rocky start, the anthem ended on a high note, literally and figuratively, as the crowd joined in ahead of kickoff.

Many fans spoke out about how wonderful the anthem was:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.