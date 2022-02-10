‘He’s a Military Genius’: Commanders’ Jonathan Allen Says He’d Like to Have Dinner with Hitler, Apologizes

A Twitter Q&A session with fans on Wednesday went awry after Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen listed Hitler as one of the three people he’s like to have dinner with.

When asked by a Twitter follower to list the three people he would most like to have dinner with, Allen wrote, “My grandad, hitler, and micheal [sic] Jackson.”

After being pressed on why he would include Hitler in that group, Allen wrote, “He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer my questions honestly.”

After giving this response, Allen deleted the tweets referencing Hitler and apologized.

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: James Smith-Williams #96 and Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team walk off the field after the Denver Broncos beat the Washington Football Team 17-10 at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” Allen wrote. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

The claim that Hitler was a “military genius” is baffling. Whether it was declaring war on the United States, his disastrous decision to invade Russia, or allowing the British and other European forces to escape at Dunkirk (and those are just a few of the big ones) once could easily make the case that Hitler was far from a “military genius.”