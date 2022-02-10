Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL for lack of diversity, but the law firm he chose to represent him is not exactly a diverse group.

A fact that was highlighted by Fox Sports 1’s Emmanuel Acho during Tuesday’s segment of his show Speak for Yourself.

Flores, recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, is suing the NFL and three specific franchises for racism in their hiring practices. However, the firm he’s contracted to represent him is entirely white.

“I noticed a complete, utter lack of diversity in that law firm,” Acho told his co-host, Marcellus Wiley. “All of the partners in the law firm are White. And if you go to the law firm’s webpage, every person of the 19 people on that webpage, you will not find one Black person.

“You are suing the NFL because of a lack of diversity,” Acho explained. “And your representation in suing the NFL lacks diversity. Somebody gotta make it make sense!”

Brian Flores sued the @NFL because the NFL lacks black head coaches, but a law firm representing him has no black employees. Hmmm… pic.twitter.com/DHq8wX0GvY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 8, 2022

“How can you sue the NFL for lacking diversity in their head coaching rankings, but the representation you have suing the NFL has less diversity than the NFL in which you are suing!” Acho exclaimed. “That to me was astonishing.”

“Flores’ apparent hypocrisy in his hiring practices extends beyond law firms. As Outkick’s Armando Salguero points out, Flores’ hires for his Miami coaching staff were almost entirely white.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins walks the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Flores had 20 coaches on his 2021 coaching staff, with 15 of those white and five black,” Salguero writes. “Flores hired four offensive coordinators during his time with the Dolphins, including co-coordinators in 2021. Three of those four are white.

“Flores hired four offensive line coaches during his tenure, and three of those four are white. Flores hired two defensive coordinators during his time as head coach, one black and one white.

“Flores hired four quarterback or assistant quarterback coaches during his three years, and three of those four are white, with Jim Caldwell the only exception. Caldwell, it should be noted, worked under Flores for a couple of months but departed before the 2019 season began, citing health issues.

“Flores hired one special teams coordinator during his time as coach, that being Danny Crossman, who is white.”

It seems like Flores needs to get his own house in order before making accusations.