WATCH: ‘Why Is He Here’: The Rock Gets Mocked After Cringe Worthy Super Bowl Open

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to take the field before Super Bowl LVI to fire up the crowd for the game. It did not have its intended effect.

Moments before the Rams and Bengals got set to do battle a cranberry-clad Dwayne Johnson appeared with a microphone and proceeded to let fly with a dozen different cliche big game event opening lines.

The Rock's full Super Bowl intro pic.twitter.com/AtpmXo5N8Q — alex (@highlghtheaven) February 13, 2022

Twitter did not take kindly to “The Rock’s” best Bruce Buffer impersonation.

Why is the Rock dressed like a cranberry? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 13, 2022

Love The Rock. But please just play the fucking game — Dana Beers (@danabeers) February 13, 2022

What the hell the rock doing kick the damn ball offf 😂😂😂 — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) February 13, 2022

We didn't need The Rock today. — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) February 13, 2022

Why the hell is the rock here too pic.twitter.com/PiQ2bwY7rU — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) February 13, 2022

