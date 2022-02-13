WATCH: ‘Why Is He Here’: The Rock Gets Mocked After Cringe Worthy Super Bowl Open

The Rock
Dylan Gwinn

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to take the field before Super Bowl LVI to fire up the crowd for the game. It did not have its intended effect.

Moments before the Rams and Bengals got set to do battle a cranberry-clad Dwayne Johnson appeared with a microphone and proceeded to let fly with a dozen different cliche big game event opening lines.

Twitter did not take kindly to “The Rock’s” best Bruce Buffer impersonation.

