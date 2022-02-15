UPDATE: Super Bowl LVI Posts Lowest Household Ratings Since 1969, Viewership Up

As the Rams defeated the Bengals to win the NFL Championship, TV ratings continued their nearly ten-year slide and marked the second year in a row that the rating share was under 40. When it was all over, Super Bowl LVI was the lowest-rated championship game on TV since 1969.

Though, viewership for the big game climbed from 91.63 million to 99.18 million.

Ratings for last weekend’s game came in at 36.9 with 99.18 million viewers. While it was still the largest audience for anything on TV so far this year, it was the worst-rated game in 50 years and figured in as the lowest-rated game among nearly a decade of ratings that have fallen almost every single year since 2015, Sports Media Watch reported.

However, much of the poor ratings numbers are because millions of people have changed how they view television, cutting the cord and opting for streaming services. While not all of the streaming or Telemundo numbers are in yet, once included, they are expected to raise the number of total viewers significantly.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: The Los Angeles Rams celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2022 game came in a few decimals higher than the 36-share earned by Super Bowl III back in 1969, the latter of which was the lowest-rated championship game of them all.

The numbers household ratings have steadily fallen each year but one since 2015, which earned a 47.5 rating. Each year since, the ratings have fallen just a little more with 2016 hitting 46.6, 2017 earning 45.3, 2018 at 43.1, 2019 at 41.1, then 2020 earning a bit higher at 41.6, but 2021 back to sliding with 38.2.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Streaming numbers and Telemundo have not yet been compiled for the game. However, once they are, total viewership should exceed 100 million.

UPDATE: With numbers from streaming and non-Nielsen numbers beginning to come in, total viewership for the game looks to have exceeded 112 million.

NBC Sports' Coverage of Biggest Day in Sports Media History Delivers Massive Audiencehttps://t.co/orrFk5fmBj pic.twitter.com/rxrhnDdWK1 — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 15, 2022

