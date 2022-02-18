‘This Is Some Bullsh*t’: Fans Blast Ivy League, NCAA for Allowing Trans Swimmer to Dominate Female Competition

Lia Thomas
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas smashed the women’s 500-yard freestyle record at the Ivy League Championships Thursday while cruising to a first-place finish.

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reported via the New York Post, “Thomas, who is a man and competed as a man for nearly three years on the school’s men’s swim team, won the 500-yard race against a field of women with an unheard of time of 4:37.32, the best time ever recorded at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool.”

Video of the trans swimmer’s domination quickly began making the rounds on the internet.

It wasn’t long after that video was posted that Twitter users unleashed a torrent of criticism directed at Thomas, the NCAA, and the Ivy League. Chiefly, people were upset that these organizations allowed a male swimmer to compete against and dominate female competitors while enjoying an obvious physical advantage.

ESPN weighed in with a startling grasp of the obvious. Though, they stopped short of saying exactly why Thomas enjoyed such a strength advantage over the rest of the field:

