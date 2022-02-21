WATCH: NASCAR Fans Tell Reporter They Wrote ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ on Daytona 500 Finish Line

At least one fan told a Fox reporter that he was writing “F*ck Joe Biden” on the finish line as the Daytona 500 came to a close on Sunday.

After the race, fans were invited to come down onto the track and sign their names and write messages on the wide finish line. But when Fox 35 Orlando’s sideline reporter began asking fans what they intended to write, things went a bit farther than he expected.

“What are you going to sign on that finish line?” the reporter asked, mic in hand.

The fan the reporter singled out turned and happily replied, “What do you think I’m going to sign? I’m going to sign ‘F*** Joe Biden’!”

The reporter quickly turned away, telling his audience, “That’s the risk we have here when we broadcast live.”

Oh, but the reporter’s troubles were not quite over. The next fan was no less forthcoming than the first.

“I love the American flag shirt,” the reporter said to a fan wearing just such a shirt. “What are you going to sign on the checkered line?”

“Um, I just did. Would you like to see what I wrote?” the man replied.

“Just tell me,” the beleaguered reporter asked. “is it clean?”

“It is not clean,” the fan warned.

The reporter did not confirm what the second fan wrote, but a woman named Kimberly Bright, who posted the video to social media, joked that the second man also wrote “F*** Joe Biden?”

Live TV at the Daytona finish line: "What do you think I'm going to sign?" pic.twitter.com/td24mbNySL — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 21, 2022

