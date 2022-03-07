Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Denied Bail

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail on Monday during a court appearance for his trial on attempted murder charges in Santa Clara County, California.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Shelyna Brown insisted that the “risk is too great” to allow Velasquez to get out on bail because of his “extreme recklessness,” according to ESPN.

Brown added that releasing Velasquez could “result in great bodily injury” to witnesses in the case and other Santa Clara residents. “This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life,” Judge Brown added.

Cain Velasquez at a WWE news conference. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly assaulting Harry Eugene Goularte, who was charged with sexually molesting a young relative of the 39-year-old fighter. Velasquez was accused of shooting a gun into Goularte’s vehicle.

Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, argued that his client was only doing what anyone would do.

“Is there anybody out there who would say to a father that this is not what you should do?” Geragos said in court. “Is there anybody out there who finds it beyond the pale that a father was not consulted when they released the perpetrator back into the public with zero-dollar bail, yet they’re holding Cain on no bail? This is why people are disgusted — and rightfully so — with the criminal justice system.”

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder and ten other gun charges. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Goularte allegedly molested one of Velasquez’s relatives at a home that hosts a daycare business run by Goularte’s mother.

Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Travis Browne at UFC 200 (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Then, it is alleged that Velasquez chased down Goularte three days later and opened fire on him as he sat in his car. One person was wounded in the assault.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and retired in 2019.

