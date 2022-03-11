Unvaccinated MLB Players will be Refused Entry to Canada, Docked Pay

Major League Baseball may be back in front of the fans, but the league is still not back to normal as MLB has announced that unvaccinated players are still being barred entry to Canada, and they won’t be paid for missing games, either.

According to Sportsnet, MLB has noted that the Canadian border is still closed to unvaccinated visitors. That means that unvaccinated players are on the restricted list.

But MLB also warned that players who miss games because they cannot cross into Canada will not be paid for missing the game.

With Canadian border still closed to unvaccinated visitors, MLB players who haven't taken COVID-19 shots will be placed on restricted list when their teams are in Toronto, source tells me and @bnicholsonsmith. That means no pay and no service time for duration of series. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 11, 2022

Shi Davidi added that a few teams took “serious issue” with the ban but ultimately bowed down.

This was a significant discussion point as players considered CBA yesterday. We're told a few teams took serious issue with the matter, but ultimately relented. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 11, 2022

These decisions come on the heels of mask requirements being dropped in every U.S. state and even Democrats leaning toward “declaring victory” against the coronavirus and coming out in favor of loosening restrictions.

