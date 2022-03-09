Hawaii is the final state to lift its mask mandate, which will end on March 25, although the state is leaving the door open to reinstitute the mandate if necessary, Gov. David Ige (D) announced on Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, several blue state leaders have opted to lift their indoor mask requirements — including in Delaware, Illinois, California, New Jersey, and New York — but Hawaii’s requirement lingered on. That requirement will end Friday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m., when the state’s emergency proclamation related to the Chinese coronavirus ends. This means that after March 25, all 50 states will be free of indoor mask requirements.

“Together, we have reduced COVID-19 in Hawaii to the point where most of us will be safe without masks indoors,” Ige said in a statement, noting that hospitalizations are down and case counts are falling.

“We are better at treating people who are infected. Booster shots are saving lives,” he claimed. “And the CDC has rated the state’s COVID-19 community level as ‘low.'”

However, Ige made it clear that the statewide mask policy remains on the table, as officials will be “ready to reinstitute the mask policy if COVID case numbers surge.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble added that they are continuing to recommend children wear masks in classroom settings “at least for the time being.”

“We are no longer recommending quarantine for students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school. Masks provide a layer of protection as we amend the school quarantine guidance,” she claimed.

State officials are still recommending individuals to wear masks in schools, healthcare settings, congregate living settings, and in instances where the “vaccination status is unknown.”