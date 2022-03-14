A video posted to social media led the University of Texas to suspend catcher Preston Hoffart this week.

The video showed Hoffart taking a nip from a flask in San Marcos during Tuesday’s game against Texas State. The Longhorns won 9-8, but the joy didn’t last for the Longhorns’ catcher, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The video features the catcher being handed a flask near the Longhorns bullpen at Bobcat Ballpark.

College Baseball is on another planet 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fillf2qaUu — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) March 10, 2022

After the video started going viral, the school jumped into action and suspended the player, according to the Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis.

I am told that Preston Hoffart has been suspended indefinitely for this stunt, which appears to have happened Tuesday night in San Marcos. Hoffart transferred to Texas this year after starting his collegiate career at Blinn. https://t.co/k0bl5T3IAY — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) March 10, 2022

Hoffart now faces possible ejection from the team on top of his suspension. He was also removed from the team’s website as of Thursday night.

The 21-year-old joined the Longhorns after playing for Blinn College and Magnolia High School before that.

