Longhorns Catcher Preston Hoffart Suspended for Drinking from Flask During Game

Warner Todd Huston

A video posted to social media led the University of Texas to suspend catcher Preston Hoffart this week.

The video showed Hoffart taking a nip from a flask in San Marcos during Tuesday’s game against Texas State. The Longhorns won 9-8, but the joy didn’t last for the Longhorns’ catcher, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The video features the catcher being handed a flask near the Longhorns bullpen at Bobcat Ballpark.

After the video started going viral, the school jumped into action and suspended the player, according to the Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis.

Hoffart now faces possible ejection from the team on top of his suspension. He was also removed from the team’s website as of Thursday night.

The 21-year-old joined the Longhorns after playing for Blinn College and Magnolia High School before that.

