WWE Legend Scott Hall to be Taken Off Life Support

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

WWE legend Scott Hall went into the hospital for a normal hip replacement, but the procedure led to blood clots that resulted in three heart attacks and now the family is poised to take the WWE star off life support.

The 63-year-old star who retired in 2010 is currently unresponsive and on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, the Sun reported.

Hall had fallen and broken his hip on March 2 and his doctors determined that he needed the joint replaced again after having had the surgery back in 2013.

But the surgery led to blood clots breaking free and hitting his heart causing three heart attacks that left him on life support. And reports now say that the family is considering turning the machines off.

Debuting with the WWF in 1992 as “Razor Ramon,” Hall quickly rose as one of Wrestling’s greatest heels. But even as he set the character aside, Hall busted back to the forefront with tag team partner Kevin Nash who both wrestled under the name New World Order (NWO).

Hall was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles competitor in 2014, and a second time in 2020 as a member of the nWo. Among his many titles, Hall previously held the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. He won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times, and with nWo became a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

The world of wrestling has taken to social media to express shock and dismay over the news:

