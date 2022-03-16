A college basketball cheerleader from St. Bonaventure University in New York claims a player from the University of Saint Louis told her to “shut the f*** up, b****” during a game between the two schools in Washington, DC, on March 11.

The alleged incident came to light after Mid-Major Madness’s Twitter account shared a video of St. Bonnaventure cheerleader Hannah Koning walking away from the St. Louis bench either during or after the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament game.

“What looks like a Bonnie cheerleader and coach has just stormed over to the Billikens players flipping them off. Wild,” the tweet read.

The account sent out another tweet moments later, stating Jordan Nesbitt, a freshman guard for the St. Louis Billikens, “was talking trash all game and then went over at the end and said something.”

Koning took to Twitter about half an hour later, following St Louis’s 57-56 victory against her school.

“This was after he looked me dead in the eyes, an innocent cheerleader, and told me to ‘shut the f*** up b****’ embarrassing,” Koning claimed.

Mid-Major Madness retweeted Koning’s message and followed up with another tweet regarding the incident a few hours later, stating Nesbitt was “chirping the Bonaventure cheerleaders all games, calling them disgusting names.” He allegedly continued the verbal tirade after the game.

Nesbitt started the game at guard and logged 34 minutes but missed all eight of his shots, failing to produce a single point for his team, ESPN’s game box score shows. He did, however, snag five rebounds to go along with a steal. He is averaging 8.2 points per game on the season while shooting 39.5 percent from the field, the outlet reports. The freshman guard started the next day in St. Louis’s 84-69 loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 tournament semi-final game, ESPN’s box score shows. He registered three points.

Koning seemingly shared her displeasure that the University of St. Louis failed to punish Nesbitt, by retweeting a fellow cheerleader, the Daily Mail reported.

“Nothing getting done. SLU is so embarrassing,” the tweet reads in part.