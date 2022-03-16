Mike Tyson Selling Weed Gummies in Shape of Ear with Bite Marks

Famed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is now selling marijuana gummies in the shape of an ear with a bite taken out of it.

The boxer, who took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a match back in 1997, is marketing the edibles under the label Mike’s Bites, the New York Post reported.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” Tyson’s company tweeted on Tuesday.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

The product has been percolating for years since Tyson bent Holyfield’s ear about the idea in a video back in 2019.

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears,” Tyson said to Holyfield in the video. “Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em.”

It is unknown if Holyfield is also taking a bite of the profits.

Tyson jumped into the marijuana business in 2018 when he announced he was opening a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California.

