UFC Fighter, Training Partner Help Subdue Gunman at Houston Sushi Restaurant

Of all the sushi restaurants in all of Houston, this guy definitely picked the wrong one.

On Monday night, UFC fighter Kevin Holland and his training partner, Patrick Robinson, joined with other customers at a Houston sushi restaurant to take down and subdue a man who entered the establishment with a gun and fired a round into the ceiling.

The incident occurred at RA Sushi in Highland Village at 11:30 PM. The suspect, Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego, 24, was taken into police custody and is facing a felony deadly conduct charge and a misdemeanor unlawful carrying weapons charge.

Kevin Holland (R) faces Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Robinson described the incident in an interview with local media.

“Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police. Police came and got him,” Patrick Robinson said. “We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

The police were also very appreciative of Robinson and Holland’s efforts.

“If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened,” said Sgt. Ricardo Salas of the Houston Police Department.

Salas added, “We don’t know what his intent was. We’ve located some narcotics some contraband in his possession when we took him into custody. So, it’s possible that he was under the influence as well.”

There were no injuries in the incident.