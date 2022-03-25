Texas High School Football Player Accused of Attacking Ref Faces Drug Charges

A Texas high school football player accused of attacking a referee during a game in December is in trouble again, this time for being found in possession of cocaine, a report says.

Emmanuel Duron, 20, was arrested by the Edinburg, Texas, Police Department on Tuesday after officers found cocaine in his automobile during a call about a suspicious vehicle, according to ValleyCentral.com.

The EPD was called to the scene by someone reporting a suspicious car parked for an extended amount of time on Los Lagos Drive, officials said. When officers found the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on March 22, they found Duron asleep inside.

After rousing the 20-year-old, officers noticed he smelled strongly of marijuana. And upon inspection of the vehicle, they found plastic bags with six grams of cocaine inside, according to a police report.

Duron now faces felony charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and booked in Hidalgo County Jail on a $50 thousand bond.

This is not the first time Duron has faced the law. In December of last year, he was detained after running onto the field at an Edinburg High School football game and decking a referee to the ground.

Duron was thrown out of the game and later charged with assault — that case is still pending.

The young man was also banned from playing high school sports from the date of the assault.

