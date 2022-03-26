WATCH: Curtis Blaydes Blasts Chris Daukaus with Thunderous Right Hand on UFC Fight Night

If Curtis Blaydes was looking to solidify his reputation as a striker by electing to keep his fight with Chris Daukaus on the feet, he definitely did.

Blaydes, the fourth-ranked UFC heavyweight in the world with a solid reputation as a grappler, decided not to make a takedown attempt for the first time in his career. Instead, the Chicago-native used a ferocious right hand to send Daukaus falling to the canvas early in the second round.

Referee Herb Dean sprung into action to stop the fight as Blaydes let fly with additional rights to ensure Daukaus did not recover. The victory marked Blaydes’ second win in a row, which led former UFC champ, Daniel Cormier, to ask Blaydes the logical question: Who do you want to fight next?

“I’m thinking I deserve an interim title shot against Gane,” Blaydes told Cormier. “I want next. I want the title shot. We can do it anytime this summer. June, July, August, I’m down.”

Blaydes also said he wouldn’t mind tangling with former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who was in attendance for the fight but taking pictures with fans when Blaydes mentioned him.

At 31, Blaydes is still plenty young enough to take another fight or two before reaching with current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. And now that he’s shown he can end a fight on his feet without ever even attempting a takedown, he’s given whoever he fights next a lot to think about.