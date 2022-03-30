WATCH: Fans Target Egyptian Soccer Star with Laser Pointers During Penalty Kicks

Senegalese soccer fans used laser pointers to blind Egypt’s Mo Salah as he attempted a critical penalty kick during a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

As Salah lined up to take the kick, fans shined what appeared to be dozens of laser pointers directly into his face. As a result, the kick went high above the bar and missed the goal completely.

This is insane! Mo Salah taking a penalty for Egypt with the World Cup on the line and there are 3,000 laser pointers in his eyes. Take a guess at what happens next…. pic.twitter.com/8PvpKUBksR — Stu Holden (@stuholden) March 29, 2022

FIFA prohibits the use of laser pointers during soccer matches.

Senegalese fans were seen flashing the pointers throughout the match.

Another shot of the lasers from earlier (brilliant work from the cameramen/producers in Dakar as well) pic.twitter.com/H6qx7ORFnr — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 29, 2022

The Egyptian team lost the game to Senegal, resulting in failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Egyptian Football Association posted a statement on Instagram in which they detail all of the alleged abuses their team faced during the contest.

“The Egyptian team was subjected to racism after offensive banners appeared in the stadium stands against the players, specifically against Mohamed Salah, the team leader,” the statement read.

“The crowds also terrorized the players by throwing glass and rocks at them during the warm-up process,” the association added.

According to Sky Sports, FIFA is investigating the incident.

“The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken,” a FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports.