Former UFC/MMA Champion Jake Shields announced on Twitter that he “sold 100 percent” of his Disney stock to protest the company’s opposition to Florida’s parental rights law.

“Read about Disney and immediately sold 100% of my Disney stock and will try not to support them in any way in the future,” the former 5x champion wrote on Thursday.

Read about Disney and immediately sold 100% of my Disney stock and will try not to support them in any way in the future — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 31, 2022

Shields followed that up with this tweet, lamenting the limitations of Florida’s “anti groomer” bill.

The Florida anti groomer bill seems like much ado about nothing Now teachers will have to wait until your kids 10 instead of 6 to convince them they are trans or gay It’s better then nothing but hardly a win — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 31, 2022

Shields’ protest comes after a week of shocking discoveries regarding Disney and their internal efforts to implement the radical left’s agenda on issues of racial, transgender, and homosexual issues.

As Breitbart’s Katherine Hamilton reports:

In a leaked video from Disney’s ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ summit, Disney’s ‘diversity and inclusion’ manager Vivian Ware can be seen in telling employees that the company no longer refers to patrons as ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ to assuage transgender guests. The City Journal’s Christopher Rufo first reported the story on Tuesday and posted a series of video clips of the summit to his Twitter account.

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Hamilton continues:

Another clip from the leaked video shows top-level employees openly discussing the company’s push to include more LGBTQ+ content in its ever-growing library. Executive producer Latoya Raveneau talked about how the company had been very welcoming to her ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda,’ adding that she was encouraged to add ‘queerness’ wherever she could.’

‘No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me,’ she said.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has worked tirelessly to combat Florida’s parental rights law and placate leftist activists both in and outside Disney.

“Just last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapel groveled to his woke employees, saying the company should have condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Chapel also said the company will create a “task force” to “develop action plans to make more LGBT-aware content for children and family,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The bill, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law on Monday, notably blocks the teaching of sexuality and “gender identity” to students in kindergarten through third grade.”

Shields, 43, is a San Francisco native with an overall MMA record of 33 wins and 11 losses.