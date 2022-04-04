On Sunday, Steve Kerr, the coach of the Golden State Warriors, spoke about last weekend’s shooting in Sacramento and used the incident to call for more gun control laws.

Kerr, who is known as a radical leftist who often uses his position as an NBA coach to push far-left political policies, demanded that lawmakers make more stringent anti-gun laws after the shooting that left six dead and a dozen wounded earlier in the day.

The Warriors coach spoke out during the post-game press conference after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 109-90. Kerr kicked off his comments by referencing the moment of silence for the victims that was held ahead of the game, Fox News reported.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“I don’t think moments of silence are going to do anything,” Kerr said. “At some point … our government has to decide are we going to have some commonsense gun laws, it’s not going to solve everything, but it will save lives.

“Despite the fact that 80 to 90% of Americans support background checks and you know, you think about all of the common sense laws we could and should put in place,” Kerr said without bothering to elucidate how “background checks” could have stopped the shooting that is likely gang-related.

“If we had any guts, if our government had any guts, if people put others in front of their own career paths, you know,” Kerr added, “in front of their own reelection campaigns, in front of their own propaganda to manipulate people. It’s right there in front of us.”

The Sacramento Kings’ coach, Alvin Gentry, also chimed in, calling the shooting “an incredible tragedy.”

“It’s unfortunate that something like that can still happen nowadays in an environment where everybody is really out having fun, just trying to have fun and have a good time,” Gentry said. “It’s a sad day. I hope this is not something that our city is remembered for because it’s a great place with a lot of great people that live here.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston