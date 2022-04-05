Former Liverpool soccer player Dejan Lovren jumped to Twitter on Saturday to tell fans that he had canceled his subscription to Disney+, calling the entertainment giant “disgusting.”

“Just cancelled my subscription for Disney+,” Lovren wrote on April 2, adding, “Disgusting Disney!” and the hashtag #BoycottDisney.

Just cancelled my subscription for Disney+ Disgusting Disney! #BoycottDisney pic.twitter.com/MslBC4kD8d — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 2, 2022

Lovren, an outspoken opponent of the coronavirus vaccine, posted his tweet after Disney announced its full support for activists who want to expose Florida school children under ten years of age to radical gay sexual practices and gender identity politics.

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Lovren suffered waves of Twitter attacks by left-wing LGBTQ advocates after his tweet, with many upset that he had re-tweeted items from conservative British politician Nigel Farage as well as posts by American conservative firebrand Candace Owens.

Born in Croatia, Lovren now plays center back for Russian Premier League club Zenit Saint Petersburg and the Croatian national team. Lovren spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Ligue 1 team and won the 2012 Coupe de France before signing with Southampton in 2013 and then Liverpool the following year. He made 185 appearances for Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020. He joined the Russian team in July 2020. He also played in the 2014 World Cup for Croatia and the 2018 World Cup for Russia.

