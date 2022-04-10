Former Cowboys Exec Gil Brandt Blasted for Insensitive Dwayne Haskins Comments

Only hours after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway early Saturday morning, legendary Cowboys executive Gil Brandt gave an interview in which he seemed to suggest that Haskins brought the tragedy upon himself.

While giving an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brandt, 90, prefaced his comments by saying that “any death is tragic.” However, he then launched into a scathing and highly negative portrayal of Haskins and his life choices.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead,” Brandt stated. “It was always something [with Haskins]. Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Those comments sparked a backlash on Twitter from the sports media and NFL executives.

Please don’t share that audio from @Gil_Brandt. It is just completely inappropriate and wildly hurtful. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 9, 2022

I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne @Gil_Brandt — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 9, 2022

Where is the empathy for Dwayne and his family? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022

Athletes this the shit I’m talking about right here… Hey @NFL @nflcommish y’all have to check this… This is beyond unacceptable @Gil_Brandt .. https://t.co/DXJbLZpy89 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 9, 2022

Bc there is a pervasive, trite & false narrative about athletes, especially NFL and NBA ὄ, that great athleticism cannot come w/ great intellect & character. It subjugates men, pushing the idea that they are worth nothing apart from the arena. It has deep roots & it’s harmful. — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) April 9, 2022

The fact that @Gil_Brandt, in his senile state, is given an audience to spew such evil is disgusting. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) April 9, 2022

Brandt apologized for his comments Saturday afternoon.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 9, 2022

Gil Brandt has enjoyed popularity in the league as a frequent analyst on television and radio long after his impactful role in building the Cowboys dynasty and developing modern scouting techniques. However, given his age and the unacceptable nature of his comments, he may have given his last radio interview.