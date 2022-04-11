WATCH: Blue Jay Fan Arrested After Punching Cop on Opening Day

A Toronto Blue Jays fan was thrown to the ground and cuffed after she punched a police officer in the face during the Opening Day game.

It was the first Opening Day game at Toronto’s Rogers Centre since 2019. The incident resulted in a 27-year-old woman being arrested for public intoxication and assaulting a police officer.

“According to CTV News, police said a woman and man were involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at the game and were asked to leave the stadium due to disorderly behavior,” CTV News reported via the New York Post. “That’s when the woman subsequently punched the officer in the face, police said. No injuries were reported.”

As pointed out in the video, the person who shoved the woman was actually not the one who got punched. Another fan pushed the woman, and she errantly assumed it was the police officer who did it.