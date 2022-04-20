Audio Released of 911 Call in Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Death

The audio of calls made to a South Florida 911 call center detailing information about the accidental highway death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been released.

In the audio, a concerned woman identified as Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, is heard asking officials if they have found her husband on the highway. Kalabrya said she had a phone call from the player saying that he had run out of gas and intended to cross I-55 to fill a can at a local gas station.

Operators could not confirm the situation but replied, “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband.”

Sadly, it was later revealed that Haskins was the man found dead after being hit by a dump truck as he tried to cross the highway on foot.

He was only 24 years old at the time of his death.

Fox Sports 640 talk show host Andy Slater obtained the audio of the 911 calls:

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road. One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

A driver is also heard on a 911 call saying she witnessed the truck striking and killing Haskins.

“There was a man hit in front of me,” the caller says. “I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

Slater added that sources told him police found a drunk woman inside Haskins’ car when it ran out of gas on the side of the highway. Police added that she was passed out during the accident.

After news of his death broke, Haskins’ wife released a statement thanking supporters.

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many,” her statement read in part. “He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

