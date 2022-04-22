On Thursday, a viral video broke, appearing to show boxing champion, Mike Tyson, punching an airline passenger in the face. Now a report says that Tyson threw his punch after the man threw a water bottle at the boxer.

The video first posted by TMZ appears to show Tyson punching a passenger as another man tries to stop the fight. Tyson reportedly took a selfie with the passenger and his friend, but the passenger kept bothering Tyson after the photo.

Sources told TMZ that the man Tyson punched was “extremely intoxicated … and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”

But now, further information about the incident has been reported by the New York Post, which says that the drunk passenger threw a water bottle at Tyson before the famed boxer began pummeling him.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s representative said in a statement, according to the Post.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the man Tyson punched would not cooperate with the police on the matter.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” a police report reads.

Tyson was headed to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, to promote his California-based cannabis business.

