WATCH: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: Good at Football, Bad at Puck Drop

In just one year in the NFL, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has shown himself to be an elite athlete capable of extraordinary feats on the football field.

In just over a minute on the ice of an AHL hockey game, he showed himself to be a little bit confused.

The Hershey Bears honored Parsons by giving him ceremonial puck drop duties prior to their Tuesday night game. However, it appears someone forgot to tell the Pennsylvania native that you’re supposed to wait for the players to show up before you drop the puck.

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11! We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

Good sport that he is, Parsons laughed at himself and gave the puck drop another shot, this time with the players there.

As you can tell from the roar of the crowd, they appreciated him making a second attempt.