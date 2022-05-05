Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones ‘All Good’ After Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash in Dallas on Wednesday night, WFAA reports.

Dallas police and fire units told WFAA that units responded to the scene of an accident at 8:10 PM. According to sources to WFAA, Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland hospital.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash tonight in Dallas and was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. “He’ll be fine,” source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 5, 2022

Later in the evening, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones announced that his father was out of the hospital and doing well.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably. Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources. “He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

Jerry Jones, 79, has spent the last 33 years as owner of the Dallas Cowboys.