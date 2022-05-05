Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones ‘All Good’ After Car Crash

Jerry Jones
Dylan Gwinn

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash in Dallas on Wednesday night, WFAA reports.

Dallas police and fire units told WFAA that units responded to the scene of an accident at 8:10 PM. According to sources to WFAA, Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland hospital.

Later in the evening, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones announced that his father was out of the hospital and doing well.

Jerry Jones, 79, has spent the last 33 years as owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

