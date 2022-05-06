Video Shows Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Slamming into Another Car

Video of a recent car crash involving Jerry Jones shows the Cowboys owner T-Bone another vehicle in the middle of an intersection.

On Wednesday night, Dallas police and fire units told WFAA that units responded to the scene of an accident at 8:10 PM. According to sources to WFAA, Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Parkland hospital.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports released video of the incident.

Other than checking his knee after the crash, Jones seems unharmed. In fact, he can be seen walking and talking with the other party.

Jones’ son and Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones, said his father was “all good” after a short visit to Parkland hospital.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably. Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources. “He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

Jerry Jones, 79, has spent the last 33 years as owner of the Dallas Cowboys.