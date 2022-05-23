Toxicology Report: Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Was Legally Intoxicated When Struck and Killed

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally intoxicated when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida interstate, according to a toxicology report.

Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida training with his Steelers teammates in anticipation of competing for the starting quarterback job. On April 8, Haskins had spent the evening at a club drinking “heavily,” according to the report. Then, in the early morning hours of April 9, the Ohio State product left his vehicle and began walking across the westbound lanes of I-595 when he was struck by a dump truck near the media of the center lane.

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The autopsy report officially listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and ruled it an accident. A toxicology report released on Monday revealed that Haskins had a blood alcohol level of .20, and another fluid showed an alcohol level of .24.

Florida’s legal blood alcohol limit is .08.

“Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that can be used as a medical anesthetic but can also be used as recreational drugs,” the Miami Herald reports. “The toxicology report does not give any indication of why the drugs would have been in his system.’

In a 911 call to dispatchers in Pittsburgh, Haskins’ wife said that her husband had left his vehicle searching for gas. A Medical Examiner report conducted in Florida revealed that a female companion in Haskins’ vehicle also said that he had gone looking for gas.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Haskins was a star at Ohio State University before being drafted in the 1st round of the NFL draft by the then-Washington Redskins. After two tumultuous seasons in Washington, Haskins was released and signed by the Steelers. He was entering his second year in Pittsburgh and looking forward to competing with Mitch Trubisky and others for the starting position vacated by the retiring Ben Roethlisberger.