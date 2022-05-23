WATCH: Umpire Tackles Runner, Then Calls Him Out, Ending Team’s Season

We’ve all heard of umpires making the game about themselves, but this is just ridiculous.

Down 11-7 with the bases loaded in their NCAA Division II Central Region game against Henderson State, Northeastern State’s Blaze Brothers hit what could have been a game-winning, in-the-park grand slam. However, only three of Northeastern State’s runners made it to home plate because Brothers was called out at second base by the umpire who tackled him there.

Confused? Just watch.

We may still lose – but the guy coming to the plate is one of the scariest in the country and it should’ve been decided that way and not like this https://t.co/hif7OKSHtF pic.twitter.com/Lh5QtKw23M — Jake Hendrick (@Coach_JHendrick) May 22, 2022

According to the Big Lead, “The call resulted in chaos as Northeastern State’s manager lost his mind and got tossed from a game that had already technically ended. He continued to yell at anyone brave enough to stick around and listen.”

Northeastern State’s players, however, appear to have handled the situation with class and simply shook hands with the Henderson State players before leaving the field.