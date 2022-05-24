Joe Burrow Claims Police Tried to Arrest Him for LSU Cigar Celebration

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claims that he and his LSU teammates almost got arrested for smoking cigars during their celebration when they won the 2020 national title.

Burrow, 25, shot to national attention that season when Louisiana won the national title defeating Clemson in New Orleans. But to hear Burrow tell it, he almost spent the night in jail after the big win.

Speaking about the night on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow noted that as they celebrated, the police almost arrested them for smoking where they weren’t supposed to be smoking.

“We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room,” Burrow says on the recording. “We started smoking them, and the cops come in because I guess you’re not allowed to smoke inside or whatever, and they start trying to arrest people. After we won the national title. We were like, ‘what’s going on? Come on, guys.'”

“This was in Louisiana. We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to (arrest players.) And then I think they finally realized, ‘What are we doing?'” he added.

Burrow went on from that great night to become the Bengals’ number one NFL Draft pick in 2020. And this year, he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though Cincy lost it to the Rams, 23-20.

