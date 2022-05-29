VIDEO: LeBron James Greeted with Boos, Calls of ‘Michael Jordan is Better’ at Liverpool-Real Madrid Game

LeBron James jetted off to Paris for the recent Real Madrid vs. Liverpool game, but met with a hail of boos and chants of “Jordan was better” as he sat in the stands.

James has had a very extended offseason after he and his L.A. Lakers were tossed out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round. Apparently, supporting his team in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France was on the itinerary.

But many fans in the stands were not as pleased to see James as James was to see the game.

According to those in attendance, Real Madrid fans blasted James with boos and chants.

🗣 Few Real Madrid fans are yelling “Michael Jordan better” towards LeBron James who is in the stadium supporting Liverpool. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid fans were yelling “Michael Jordan better” towards LeBron James during the Real Madrid-Liverpool Champions League Final. 😂 (via @theMadridZone) pic.twitter.com/zvOwJ40hUo — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) May 28, 2022

Fans were already keyed up, it seems. The game was a half-hour late because rioting outside the stadium delayed kickoff as police and security forces sorted it all out. It is reported that riot police used tear gas and pepper spray to keep the irate Liverpool fans at bay.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” UEFA said of the situation in a statement.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid ended up winning the game by a 1-0 count. Liverpool fans just couldn’t catch a break.

But it was all gravy for Real Madrid and many fans took to Twitter to celebrate the win and laugh at James:

Madrid fans telling the truth here I see no news — ˢᵁᴺ ᴳᴼᴰ ᴿᴬ (@autorelocator) May 28, 2022

Next time just say steph curry better. He'll start crying — Slim (@Slim57406021) May 29, 2022

LeBron knows all about taking Ls in the finals so he flew from Cancun to Paris to show Liverpool what to do — Crow (@Crow38) May 28, 2022

This is why Real Madrid is the best team in the world! — Sony S 🍥 (@SonyS60249893) May 29, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston