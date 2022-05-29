VIDEO: LeBron James Greeted with Boos, Calls of ‘Michael Jordan is Better’ at Liverpool-Real Madrid Game

LeBron James jetted off to Paris for the recent Real Madrid vs. Liverpool game, but met with a hail of boos and chants of “Jordan was better” as he sat in the stands.

James has had a very extended offseason after he and his L.A. Lakers were tossed out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round. Apparently, supporting his team in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France was on the itinerary.

But many fans in the stands were not as pleased to see James as James was to see the game.

According to those in attendance, Real Madrid fans blasted James with boos and chants.

Fans were already keyed up, it seems. The game was a half-hour late because rioting outside the stadium delayed kickoff as police and security forces sorted it all out. It is reported that riot police used tear gas and pepper spray to keep the irate Liverpool fans at bay.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” UEFA said of the situation in a statement.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid ended up winning the game by a 1-0 count. Liverpool fans just couldn’t catch a break.
But it was all gravy for Real Madrid and many fans took to Twitter to celebrate the win and laugh at James:

