Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich Sells Famed U.K. Soccer Club

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has finally sold one of England’s biggest soccer clubs – Chelsea Football Club – for a record $3.2 billion.

The British government forced Abramovich to sell the club in March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, charging that the oligarch enabled Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion.” After the U.K. government froze his assets in March, the club had been operating under a government license.

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly purchased the team and proceeds will be used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine,” according to Fox Business.

“We are honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” said Boehl. “We’re all in — 100% — every minute of every match.”

The British government approved the sale last week after ensuring that Abramovich could not profit and the proceeds will be transferred to a frozen account so they can be used “to support the relief and rebuilding effort in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Abramovich, considered one of Russia’s wealthiest people, previously flew to Belarus to participate in peace talks with Ukraine. His sale of the team comes after a member of the British Parliament leaked a 2019 document appearing to link him with Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned if the oligarch should be allowed into the country.

Roman Abramovich’s yacht Solaris just arrived in Montenegro after skeedaddling from a yacht marina in Spain a few days ago. Montenegro is not part of the EU and is a popular port of call for Russian oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/173OrXlObZ — Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) March 12, 2022

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner,” Abramovich said in a statement. “However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.”

“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart,” he added.