Russian Roman Abramovich will sell off one of England’s biggest soccer clubs – Chelsea FC – and donate the proceeds to Ukraine victims.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abramovich said selling with Club would be in its “best interest.”

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

“The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process,” he continued. “I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 03: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich looks on as Chelsea win the Premier League title after the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on May 3, 2015, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Abramovich said that all net proceeds from the sale would be donated to Ukrainian war victims.

“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated,” he said. “The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

According to Deadline, the sale of Chelsea FC could run upwards of £3 billion-£4 billion after having purchased the Club in 2003 for £140 million.

“The team has vaulted to become one of the best in the world and has won the Premier League title five times and the UEFA Champions League title twice among 18 trophies since he took over,” noted Deadline.

Abramovich, considered one of Russia’s wealthiest people, previously flew to Belarus to participate in peace talks with Ukraine. His sale of the team comes after a member of the British Parliament leaked a 2019 document appearing to link him with Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned if the oligarch should be allowed into the country.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – MAY 29: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen in the stands during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner,” Abramovich said in his statement. “However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.”

“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart,” he added.

On Monday, FIFA announced that Russia would be banned from the 2022 World Cup after initially resisting calls to do so, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also recommended that international sporting competitions prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in sporting events.