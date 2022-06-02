Keith Olbermann: There is No Right to ‘Own’ a Gun

Former ESPN commentator Keith Olbermann reacted to the June 1 Tulsa shooting by sharing his opinion that the Second Amendment does not protect a right to “own” guns.

Breitbart News reported that a suspect opened fire on Tulsa’s St. Francis Hospital campus late Wednesday afternoon because he was frustrated with back pain.

The suspect acquired his guns legally, one from a retail store and one from a pawn shop.

Olbermann tweeted his response to the shooting:

Tulsa, now. Doctor's office. Shove your "responsible gun owners" crap up your ass. The 2nd Amendment does not include the word "own." There is no right. https://t.co/LFIVT26Fc8 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2022

The text of the Second Amendment says, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.