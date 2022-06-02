Police: Tulsa Shooting Suspect Targeted Specific Doctor Over Back Pain

Police said at a Thursday morning news conference that a surgery patient targeted a specific doctor at Tulsa’s St. Francis Hospital campus because his back continued to hurt after an operation.

Police indicate that the suspect “went into the hospital for back surgery,” which was performed by Preston Phillips, on May 19.

The suspect was released from the hospital on May 24, but called Dr. Phillips’s office over the next “several days” complaining of back pain.

The suspect was able to see Dr. Phillips on May 31 “for additional treatment.”

Police said that on June 1 “[The suspect] called Dr. Phillips’ office again, complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance.”

The suspect purchased a .40 caliber handgun from a pawn shop on May 29 and a rifle from a local gun store on June 1.

At 4:53 p.m. Tulsa police received a 911 call about a shooting and thereafter received calls that the attack was occurring in the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus.

Police indicated that the suspect, who is dead from a self-inflicted gun wound, left behind a letter explaining he was frustrated over back pain and intended to kill Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips was killed in the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.