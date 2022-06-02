NFL Suspends COVID Testing Regardless of Vaccination Status

The National Football League (NFL) announced on Thursday that it would no longer test players for the virus regardless of their vaccination status.

The decision, handed down by the NFL’s Management Council, was reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero:

COVID testing still should occur "when clinically indicated and/or at the direction of the Club Physician," and any individual experiencing symptoms must promptly report them and receive a negative test before entering the club facility. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2022

One other note: "Clubs will be permitted to require players and staff to stay in the team hotel for training camp and clubs will be permitted to hold training camp at alternate locations without prior approval." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2022

“In other news from the memo: No more ‘Tier’ restrictions in facility or travel party, and clubs may individually determine whether to require COVID vaccines/boosters for staff, subject to state law,” Pelissero noted. “So unvaccinated coaches who were restricted in 2021 may not be in 2022.”

In addition, the monitoring devices players were required to wear will also be a thing of the past.

The moves will be a welcome sign to fans of teams such as the Ravens and Commanders, who saw their playoff runs fade down the stretch last year due to mounting numbers of players testing positive for the virus or being ruled out as close contacts.