24th Woman Files Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson for Sexual Misconduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing his 24th lawsuit filed by another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Like most of the other women accusing the player of inappropriate behavior, the woman set to file her lawsuit on Monday is also a massage therapist, according to the attorney handling most of these filings, Tony Buzbee.

The newest filing comes only a week after the 23rd woman came forward with accusations of misconduct, the New York Post reported.

Watson’s attorney has not commented on the latest case. Still, he did have to clarify comments he made about “happy endings” made during a recent interview on a Houston radio show.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occasionally there was a happy ending, alright?” attorney Rusty Hardin said during the radio show. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that never happened to. I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime, OK? Unless you are paying somebody extra or so to give you some type of sexual activity, it’s not a crime.”

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin ended his interview with @SethCPayne & @SeanTPendergast this morning reminding the audience that "happy endings" to massages are not necessarily illegal. https://t.co/dkWBghW7Eg pic.twitter.com/V0nOq1PeAi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) June 3, 2022

On Friday, Hardin tried to clarify what he meant where it concerns his client and insisted he was “using the term hypothetically and not describing Deshaun’s case.”

“I have reiterated to others it’s not ok to do anything that a woman does not agree to do,” Hardin added. “These women have alleged assault in their pleadings. I was speaking in a hypothetical situation. If there is a consensual sexual encounter after a massage, that is not a crime nor the basis for a civil lawsuit. I was not talking about what Deshaun did or did not do or expected or did not expect.”

For his part, Buzbee said he welcomed Hardin’s comment and is “absolutely going to use that comment because I think it speaks volumes to how he, his team, and his client think about the massage industry.”

Despite these accusations of sexual misconduct by 24 women, the NFL has yet to make any moves to discipline him. The league insists it is “investigating” the case and will reveal a decision soon.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston