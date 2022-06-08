WATCH: Topless Pro-Abortion Protesters Storm the Court During WNBA Game

The first rule of protesting is to do something that grabs attention. The second rule of protesting is to protest at an event that people actually watch and care about.

On Tuesday night, a pair of topless protesters definitely observed the first rule of protesting. The second one, not so much.

During a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, a group of topless, pro-abortion protesters ran onto the floor.

Protestors at Barclays being dragged past Ben Simmons at my first WNBA game was a vibe pic.twitter.com/GbOhQz4txE — Colin Kerrigan (@colinkerrigan) June 8, 2022

The women held signs reading, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. Other signs read, “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” and, “Abortion on demand & without apology.”

The women were quickly escorted off the floor by security with no charges filed.

After being unceremoniously dismissed from the floor, the activist group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights tweeted a picture celebrating their efforts.

“This was the audience we wanted. We aren’t protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No.

“We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down!”

This was the audience we wanted. We aren't protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down! pic.twitter.com/2HvCTfNIti — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 8, 2022

As it turns out, the protesters failed even to shut the basketball game down.

The protesters are among many pro-abortion protests popping up at sporting events and religious services. For example, just this past weekend, pro-abortion demonstrators interrupted a service at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, The protests are in response to a recently leaked Supreme Court draft document which revealed that a majority of Supreme Court justices appear to be prepared to overturn Roe V. Wade. The 1973 ruling held that a right to abortion existed under the Constitution.