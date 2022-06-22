Longtime NFL Veteran and Fox TV Personality Tony Siragusa, Dead at 55

Twelve-year NFL veteran and former Fox personality Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55, according to reports.

Siragusa, a member of the Colts and Ravens, died in his sleep, according to Pro Football Talk.

Though he began his career in Indianapolis with the Colts, Siragusa had much of his success and gained most of his notoriety as a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ vaunted 2000 Super Bowl XXXV defense. A unit that displayed one of, if not the most dominant single-season defensive performance in the history of the NFL.

After his retirement following the 2001 season, Siragusa, known affectionately to most as “Goose,” spent over ten years working the sidelines for Fox NFL Sunday.

News of Siragusa’s death was the second tragic blow to befall the Ravens on Wednesday. Jaylon Ferguson, a 26-year-old linebacker and 2019 draft pick, died in his sleep Tuesday night.

Siragusa once told Howard Stern that his father died of a heart attack and heart disease ran in his family. Siragusa also told Stern that he wants his wife to play Sinatra when he dies.

“If I die tomorrow, I told my wife, just put a smile on my face. Put a little Sinatra on,” Siragusa said.

In his 12 seasons, Siragusa totaled 564 tackles, 22 sacks, and five forced fumbles.