Keith Olbermann Calls for Supreme Court to Be Dissolved over Pro-2A Ruling

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann responded to the Supreme Court’s pro-Second Amendment ruling Thursday by calling for the high court to be dissolved.

Breitbart News reported that SCOTUS struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry, noting that the right to possess a gun for self-defense inside the home also applies to carrying a gun outside the home for personal safety.

Olbermann reacted by tweeting: “It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You’re a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?”

Eight minutes later he revealed his newest thought: “Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court.”

On June 2 Breitbart News noted Olbermann’s claim that the Second Amendment does not protect a right to “own” guns.

He tweeted, “Shove your ‘responsible gun owners’ crap up your ass. The 2nd Amendment does not include the word ‘own.’ There is no right.”

