Ex-NBA Star Vince Carter’s Home Burglarized While Wife and Kids Were in Bed

The family of ex-NBA star Vince Carter got the fright of their lives when a burglar broke into their Atlanta home to rob them as they slept.

The home invaders reportedly broke into the Carter home just before midnight on Father’s Day, June 19. Frighteningly, the former Toronto Raptors’ wife and two kids were right there in the house and in bed at the time of the break-in, TMZ reported.

A police report said that Carter’s wife, Sondi, told them she heard the suspects walking through the house and rifling through the family’s belongings. After being awakened by the loud noises, she told police she grabbed up her two sons, and they hid in a closet while she called 911.

NBA veteran Vince Carter with the Atlanta Hawks (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

An off-duty officer reported getting to the scene first and said he saw a man in a mask, dressed in black, get into an SUV that sped off.

The report added that the front window of the home had been bashed in. And about $16,000 in cash was found strewn around the floor of the home in the gated community.

Carter later told investigators that he had about $100,000 in cash in a paper bag in his closet, so the crooks likely made off with more than $80,000.

Police recovered Carter’s Desert Eagle firearm on the grounds outside the home but also found a Glock that apparently belonged to one of the burglars.

The investigation continues, but the police have no suspects or leads thus far.

The eight-time All-Star player and 1999 NBA rookie of the year enjoyed a 22-year career with a long list of teams, including the Raptors, the Nets, the Kinds, and the Atlanta Hawks. He retired in 2020.

