A comical scene unfolded Saturday at Estadio La Granja in Curicó, Chile, when a dog decided to steal the show during a soccer game between Chile and Venezuela, OutKick.com reported Monday.

TNT Sports Chile shared video footage of the incident, showing the dog greeting photographers and sniffing their gear as the match between the Chile women’s national soccer team and Venezuela’s women’s team continued.

Moments later, the animal was seen laying on its back, pawing at a player’s leg before jumping up and running away. The canine then found someone else to ask for a pet until another team member tried to pick it up off the ground.

However, the dog jumped up and took off across the grass, clearly reveling in all the attention it was getting from the cheering crowd:

Social media users expressed joy over the scene, one person saying, “And the canines win 100 smiles to 20,” while another commented, “That just makes my day.”

“I vote this type of streaker should be allowed at least once a game it’s a belly rub timeout!” someone else replied.

According to the Spruce Pets website, dogs expose their bellies when they are being submissive or hoping for a rub:

It’s hard to say exactly why dogs love belly rubs—we can’t ask our pets! Since dogs can’t easily scratch their own tummies, they’re more likely to rely on humans for help.