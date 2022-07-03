WATCH: UFC’s Nate Diaz Slaps Full Send MMA Reporter ‘OG’ Shawny Mack Upside the Head

UFC fighter Nate Diaz delivered the “Stockton slap” upside the head of Full Send MMA interviewer Shawny Mack during a backstage interview at UFC 276 Sunday.

While some thought the incident was staged, others noted that just before the slap, Diaz leaned in and warned Mack to “watch your tweets,” hinting that the welterweight brawler was not happy with Mack’s smack talk online.

After delivering his warning, Diaz then knocks away the surprised Mack’s mic, then delivers a slap upside Mack’s head knocking his ball cap off.

After the incident, some Twitter users noted that Diaz was upset over Mack’s derogatory tweets about Nick Maximov, MMAJunkie reported.

So I am actually hearing the Full Send guy was saying derogatory things recently about Nick Maximov – a training partner of Diaz – and he wasn’t go to let that go. Diaz gonna Diaz. https://t.co/dkAwRuM5hj — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) July 3, 2022

Heard from a couple people that this was not staged https://t.co/EGQg6fCDMq — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 3, 2022

Diaz is currently between fights and does not have his next bout scheduled.

Recently, UFC chief Dana White discussed the difficulty in setting up a fight for Diaz given his recent lack of victories.

“I mean, I like Nate, let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five years or six years, you know that. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect and we care about,” White told TheMacLife. “You got the Cerrone’s, Anthony Pettis before he left, Nate Diaz, and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us. You want to be fair to everybody and do the right things.

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not to shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White continued. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

