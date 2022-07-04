WATCH: Joey Chestnut Takes Animal Rights Protester Down While Winning Hot Dog Eating Contest

Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut managed to take an animal rights protester down while setting a new hot dog eating record on Monday.

During Chestnut’s 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a contest he won by 20 hot dogs as he almost leisurely downed 63 dogs, an animal rights protester in a Darth Vader mask charged the stage and tried to steal Chestnut’s spotlight. The hot dog-eating champion casually turned, put Darth in a headlock, and showed that the force is indeed strong in him.

Chestnut just obliterated him pic.twitter.com/dry7Oy8KZK — jonah block (@JonahBlock05) July 4, 2022

The sign read, “EXPOSE SMITHFIELD DEATHSTAR.” The sign appears to be a reference to an animal rights situation in Utah. In any event, he might want to protest somewhere else.