Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner Enters Field Carrying American Flag on 4th of July

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner hit the field proudly carrying an American flag during the game against the Giants Monday.

At the start of the game, the pitcher exited the dugout with Old Glory draped about his shoulders. And the flag may have been a good omen because the Diamondbacks smashed the Giants 8-3.

Repping the red, white, and blue. pic.twitter.com/EY0hJMRjY7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 4, 2022

Bumgarner’s display of patriotism seems to go entirely against the current trend in big sports where players do nothing but attack America, call it “racist,” and otherwise smear the country with hate.

Let’s hope the left-wing cancel culture doesn’t somehow force him to apologize for loving the country.

Bumgarner pitched for five innings on Monday. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, gave three walks, two hit-by-pitches, and delivered four strikeouts to the Giants on an even 100 pitches and 60 strikes.

After the game, he said he was thrilled to serve as a starter on the nation’s birthday.

“I was excited to pitch on the Fourth of July,” Bumgarner said. “It’s a special day to me, I’m proud to be an American. If not for (Zach) Davies — I would like to have him in the rotation — but when we had to cover a spot, I knew I’d be throwing on the Fourth and I was excited. It’s awesome, special for me.”

