WATCH: Anthem-Kneeler Megan Rapinoe Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Megan Rapinoe, anthem kneeler and outspoken left-wing advocate, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden on Thursday.

Rapinoe, a captain on the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), received the award along with 16 others who had been selected to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

As Breitbart Sports reports:

The decision to award her with such an honor most likely stems from Rapinoe’s relentless advocacy of liberal causes. Most recently, the USWNT vet made waves by blasting men for remaining “silent” after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

‘You’ve been silent to us, as a whole,’ she said, ‘Stand up, say something. This is your wife, this is your sister, this is your friend, this is your girlfriend, this is the mother of your children. This is all of us. And you are allowing a violent and consistent onslaught on the autonomy of women’s bodies, on women’s rights, on women’s minds, on our hearts, on our souls.’

Before that, Rapinoe chose leftist activism over the future of women’s sports by arguing for the “100%” inclusion of males identifying as females at all levels of women’s athletics.

‘I’m 100% supportive of trans inclusion,’ Rapinoe said in an interview with Time.

‘I think people also need to understand that sports is not the most important thing in life, right? Life is the most important thing in life. And so much of this trans inclusion argument has been put through the extremely tiny lens of elite sports,’ she said. ‘We’re talking about kids. We’re talking about people’s lives.’