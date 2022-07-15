WATCH: Tiger Woods Breaks Down After Missing the Cut at What May be His Last British Open

Tiger Woods
Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Golf great Tiger Woods broke down in tears as he prepared to leave the green Friday at what may be his last British Open.

As he finished his final hole at St. Andrews, giving him a +9 for the tournament, Woods paused, clearly very emotional, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Though Tiger didn’t make the cut and is now out of the tournament, he nonetheless met an important goal by competing at The Open at all.

Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He made The Open a major goal as he came back to the game after dangerously injuring his leg in a February 2021 car crash that nearly resulted in an amputation.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” said the 46-year-old, according to TMZ. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.”

Tiger Woods of the United States and caddie Joe LaCava interact on the 18th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me,” the two-time British Open winner added.

This could be the last time Tiger is healthy enough to play at St. Andrews again. But who really knows? He has surprised us all many times before.

