WATCH: Tiger Woods Breaks Down After Missing the Cut at What May be His Last British Open

Golf great Tiger Woods broke down in tears as he prepared to leave the green Friday at what may be his last British Open.

As he finished his final hole at St. Andrews, giving him a +9 for the tournament, Woods paused, clearly very emotional, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

It all got a bit emotional for Tiger Woods at the #The150thOpen.#BBCGolf #golf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2022

Though Tiger didn’t make the cut and is now out of the tournament, he nonetheless met an important goal by competing at The Open at all.

He made The Open a major goal as he came back to the game after dangerously injuring his leg in a February 2021 car crash that nearly resulted in an amputation.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” said the 46-year-old, according to TMZ. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.”

“So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me,” the two-time British Open winner added.

This could be the last time Tiger is healthy enough to play at St. Andrews again. But who really knows? He has surprised us all many times before.

