Woke to Broke: MLB All-Star Game Draws Lowest Ratings Ever

Major League Baseball’s All-Star game only earned 7.5 million viewers on Tuesday, making it the lowest-rated All-Star game in MLB history.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp, the Fox broadcast was far worse than the previous least-watched game from 2019, the latter of which earned 8.14 million viewers.

Fox drew 7.5 million viewers for the All-Star Game last night. A record-low figure for MLB. Down 9% from 2021 (8.24 million). 8% lower than the record low in 2019 (8.14 million) Still easily the most-watched event on TV on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/VGeVQf3YNN — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) July 20, 2022

Recap from All-Star weekend viewership: All-Star Game: -9% from 2021

Home Run Derby: -3% from 2021

Draft: -31% from 2021 https://t.co/U7pkOfuXM7 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) July 20, 2022

Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred drew intense backlash last year after deciding to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta due to Georgia’s then-recently passed voter integrity law. Responding to pressure from the Biden administration and mimicking the talking points of leftist politicians, Manfred elected to punish small business owners in the city – many of them black – by moving the game over supposed human rights concerns.

In reality, minority turnout in Georgia’s subsequent elections soared. Proving that Georgia’s voting law had zero impact on minority voting rights and MLB’s actions were as unnecessary as they were nonsensical.

As for this year’s MLB All-Star Game, it kicked off in a city beset by troubles as L.A. has suffered a soaring crime rate, a wave of homelessness, economic despair, and drought.

The city’s plight- especially where it concerns crime- was highlighted last week with the shocking murder of NASCAR driver Bobby East, who was attacked and killed by a criminal already on parole.

Meanwhile, voters are so fed up with the area’s soft-on-crime, George Soros-funded DA, George Gascón, that they are in the midst of a recall effort as residents sick and tired of his refusal to prosecute criminals try to kick him out of office.

