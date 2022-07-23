Paddy Pimblett stole the spotlight at UFC Fight Night in London on Saturday with a thrilling victory over Jordan Leavitt.

He then used that spotlight to make an impassioned plea for men to open up about their feelings before taking their own lives.

After defeating Leavitt via rear naked choke, Pimblett took the mic in his post-fight interview and told the thunderous crowd at London’s O2 Arena about his friend’s recent suicide and the dangers of men feeling as though they can’t talk about their problems.

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk – listen, if you’re a man, and you’ve got weight on your shoulders … please speak to someone, speak to anyone,” Pimblett told the crowd.

He added, “Please, let’s get rid of this stigma, and men – start talking.”

"I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. … Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking." Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself.pic.twitter.com/ZpdnmQ2fU9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 23, 2022

“I had some horrible news the other day,” Pimblett told ESPN. “Five hours before weigh-in, I woke up and found out one of my mates had killed himself. It’s been a hard week, to be honest. It’s been a really hard week – not just with the fight and the weight cut. I’ve had so many other things.

Pimblett continued, “I just wish lads would talk more. You know, women speak to each other all the time if you’ve got something. Lads don’t. They sit there and bottle it up, and they end up taking their own lives, and that’s something you can’t take back. Men just need to talk more. they just need to get it off their chest.”

Pimblett is one of the fastest rising young stars in the UFC lightweight division. With three straight victories since joining the UFC, Pimblett figures to climb the ranks in one of the organization’s most competitive weight divisions.